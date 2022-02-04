Profund Advisors LLC Has $25.30 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,930 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 0.9% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $25,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Socorro Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.2% during the third quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 59,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $6.06 on Friday, reaching $169.53. The company had a trading volume of 430,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,066,687. The firm has a market cap of $156.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

