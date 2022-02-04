Profund Advisors LLC Has $8.56 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,849,000 after buying an additional 95,360 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 13,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.66.

BABA traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.55. 395,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,333,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.28 and its 200 day moving average is $153.27. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.