Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,326,000 after buying an additional 981,275 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after buying an additional 8,599,663 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,141,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,303,000 after buying an additional 233,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 20.6% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,107,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $988,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,552 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,521. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $1,007,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 169,965 shares worth $17,396,853. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.41.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

