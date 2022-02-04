Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 16,181 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,181 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 650.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,422,281. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.13. CSX Co. has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.