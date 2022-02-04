Profund Advisors LLC Raises Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 28.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.00.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $373.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,071. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $273.24 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $408.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.94.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.