Profund Advisors LLC Sells 48,993 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,993 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after purchasing an additional 89,467 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,013,000 after purchasing an additional 14,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 67,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,623,928. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $81.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.74.

In related news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,158 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

