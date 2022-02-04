Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $327,285.70 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $327,285.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $320,371.80.
- On Wednesday, January 19th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $326,536.00.
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $387,511.60.
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $391,426.70.
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $421,664.60.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $396,508.00.
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $421,914.50.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $417,582.90.
- On Tuesday, November 23rd, Norman Payson sold 8,130 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $441,133.80.
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $527,788.80.
Progyny stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.02. 539,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.72. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average is $53.06.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 67.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Progyny by 1,532.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
