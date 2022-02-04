Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 209.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,491 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.48% of Progyny worth $23,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 67.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

PGNY stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 1.72. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.45 and a 12 month high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGNY. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $575,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,313 shares of company stock worth $11,415,965 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

