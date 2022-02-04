Project Pai (PAI) Price Hits $0.0034

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $5.38 million and $993,061.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00094549 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00017205 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000215 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,792,937,450 coins and its circulating supply is 1,589,846,649 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

