Project TXA Price Tops $2.40 on Top Exchanges (TXA)

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Project TXA coin can currently be purchased for $2.40 or 0.00006330 BTC on exchanges. Project TXA has a total market cap of $6.16 million and $377,817.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Project TXA has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00051122 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,821.16 or 0.07440725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00055709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,875.71 or 0.99896185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00055050 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006938 BTC.

About Project TXA

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

