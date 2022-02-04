Project TXA (TXA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $169,596.00

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Project TXA coin can now be purchased for $2.41 or 0.00005807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Project TXA has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Project TXA has a market cap of $6.18 million and approximately $169,596.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00052724 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.93 or 0.07267085 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00054695 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,497.10 or 1.00122960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00053280 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006603 BTC.

Project TXA Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

