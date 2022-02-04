ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.00

Shares of ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.00 and traded as low as C$0.78. ProntoForms shares last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.00. The stock has a market cap of C$101.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73.

ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.16 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ProntoForms Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Croucher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total value of C$25,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$238,057. Also, Director Alvaro Pombo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total value of C$56,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,269,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,012,909.82.

About ProntoForms (CVE:PFM)

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions enterprises to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile workflow management app solution that enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.

