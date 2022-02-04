ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYHG. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF stock opened at $61.65 on Friday. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 52 week low of $65.87 and a 52 week high of $70.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.60.

