ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up to $115.88

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $115.88, but opened at $120.25. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $121.36, with a volume of 1,154 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 164.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 62.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 64.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 25,213 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

