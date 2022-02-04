ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Down 4.8%

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2022

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) shares traded down 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.77 and last traded at $38.05. 4,353,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 65,322,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.96.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $37.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 19.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,973,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.2% during the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

