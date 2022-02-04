ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Down 4.8%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) shares traded down 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.77 and last traded at $38.05. 4,353,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 65,322,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.96.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $37.41.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 19.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,973,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.2% during the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.