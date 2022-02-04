ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,560,398 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 25,039,281 shares.The stock last traded at $14.83 and had previously closed at $14.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXU. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter worth about $123,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 85,122.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 427.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter worth about $148,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

