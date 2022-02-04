Prosper (PROS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.85 Million

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last seven days, Prosper has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. Prosper has a market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prosper coin can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001904 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prosper alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00040662 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001017 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002155 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008702 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.