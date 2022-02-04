Proto Labs (PRLB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. Proto Labs has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $235.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.77.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

In other Proto Labs news, CTO Arthur R. Baker III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.21 per share, with a total value of $492,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Bodor bought 3,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.87 per share, for a total transaction of $150,216.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Proto Labs stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.33% of Proto Labs worth $34,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

PRLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Benchmark lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.