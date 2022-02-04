Proton (XPR) Price Hits $0.0104 on Top Exchanges

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Proton has a total market cap of $94.41 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00042303 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00111558 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton (XPR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,369,000,429 coins and its circulating supply is 9,049,863,449 coins. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

