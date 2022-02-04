Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.74 EPS

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share.

PRU traded up $5.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.39. 92,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,500. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $79.32 and a 1 year high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Prudential Financial stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

