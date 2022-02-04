Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $118.91 and last traded at $118.58, with a volume of 88891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.39.

The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRU shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.27.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. State Street Corp grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,855,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,077,000 after acquiring an additional 196,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,599,000 after purchasing an additional 44,535 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,718,000 after purchasing an additional 550,103 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,821,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,020,000 after buying an additional 99,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Prudential Financial by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,078,000 after buying an additional 2,284,632 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.45 and its 200-day moving average is $107.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial Company Profile (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.