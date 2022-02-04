PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Trading Down 0.6%

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) shares dropped 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 8,351 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 59,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF)

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers.

