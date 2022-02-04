Public Index Network (PIN) Hits One Day Volume of $1,342.00

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One Public Index Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $1,342.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00049445 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,985.97 or 0.07159466 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00053342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,582.18 or 0.99701563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00051860 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Public Index Network Coin Trading

