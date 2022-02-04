Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Price Target Raised to €78.50

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) had its target price raised by Barclays from €76.00 ($85.39) to €78.50 ($88.20) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oddo Bhf raised Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from €58.00 ($65.17) to €70.50 ($79.21) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Publicis Groupe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.42.

Shares of PUBGY stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $18.45. The company had a trading volume of 436,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,275. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $18.49.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

