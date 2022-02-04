Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.49

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.49 and last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 436593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PUBGY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.77.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.