PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel Sells 15,000 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $397,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PUBM stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.27. 1,405,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,968. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $76.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Yale University bought a new stake in PubMatic during the third quarter valued at $15,465,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at $12,261,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 68.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 835,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,630,000 after acquiring an additional 340,213 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 344.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after acquiring an additional 312,471 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 1,361.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after acquiring an additional 311,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

PUBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.