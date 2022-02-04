Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.48

Shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and traded as low as $0.37. Pulmatrix shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 656,697 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 million. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 283.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Pulmatrix, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 400.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 249,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter. 13.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

