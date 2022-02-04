PulteGroup, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

PulteGroup stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day moving average of $51.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.21. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 79.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,414,000 after buying an additional 2,073,823 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $82,356,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 44.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,175,000 after buying an additional 1,165,839 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,214,000 after buying an additional 1,154,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth $50,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.