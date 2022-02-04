Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $55.23 Million

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the US dollar. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $284.40 million and approximately $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00049571 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.03 or 0.07244113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00054149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,628.08 or 0.99732864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00052634 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006656 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

