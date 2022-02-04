Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Waters Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Waters in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waters’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.80 EPS.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.67.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $328.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $258.91 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $340.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.79.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Waters in the third quarter worth $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Waters during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waters during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.