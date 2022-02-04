Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Issued By Piper Sandler

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now expects that the semiconductor provider will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.31. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.94 EPS.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NXPI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.24.

NXPI opened at $198.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

