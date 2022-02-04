Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Issued By Truist Financial

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Saia in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $2.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.36. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Saia’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.04 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SAIA. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.27.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $291.00 on Friday. Saia has a twelve month low of $179.50 and a twelve month high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,244,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,898,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 827,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,871,000 after buying an additional 157,135 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Saia by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,400,000 after purchasing an additional 115,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,281,000 after purchasing an additional 115,342 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

