Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the information technology service provider will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

CTSH has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

CTSH stock opened at $86.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $92.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.78 and its 200 day moving average is $79.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,332 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,603,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 83,960 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 33,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.