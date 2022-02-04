Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Boosted by Piper Sandler

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Western Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Western Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.16). First Western Financial had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 14.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $262.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.13. First Western Financial has a 1 year low of $18.13 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYFW. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 174.4% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 230,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 146,644 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 52.2% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 115,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 104.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 74,215 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,828,000. 46.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David R. Duncan sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $105,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 18,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $545,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,789 shares of company stock worth $773,240. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

