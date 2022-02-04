Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Reduced by Truist Financial

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.42. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.07 EPS.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FBHS. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of FBHS opened at $90.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $80.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Amundi purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,551,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,074 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,183,000 after acquiring an additional 583,950 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 724.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 436,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,481,000 after buying an additional 383,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,968,000. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 19.19%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

