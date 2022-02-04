Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Decreased by Analyst

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Graco in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Graco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get Graco alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GGG. William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of GGG opened at $72.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.71. Graco has a 1 year low of $64.34 and a 1 year high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Graco during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Graco by 7,530.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Graco during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.