Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Graco Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Graco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Graco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GGG. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Graco stock opened at $72.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Graco has a 1-year low of $64.34 and a 1-year high of $81.09. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Graco by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,765,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,269,176,000 after purchasing an additional 109,056 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 4.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,895,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,659,000 after acquiring an additional 340,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,906,000 after acquiring an additional 580,896 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,499,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,351,000 after acquiring an additional 234,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,132,000 after acquiring an additional 110,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

