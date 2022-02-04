Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for loanDepot, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of loanDepot in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered loanDepot to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, loanDepot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.81.

Shares of LDI stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73. loanDepot has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $705.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.87 million. loanDepot had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 2.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in loanDepot by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in loanDepot by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in loanDepot by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

In other loanDepot news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 182,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,407.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

