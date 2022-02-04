Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Decreased by Truist Financial (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Red Rock Resorts in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RRR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Macquarie cut Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.22.

Shares of RRR opened at $45.77 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 2.44.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.13. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $422.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

