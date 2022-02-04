Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for SM Energy Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SM Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.79. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

SM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

SM stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.33. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 5.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SM Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SM Energy by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 144,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SM Energy by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,662,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after purchasing an additional 698,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

