Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for SM Energy Raised by Capital One Financial (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for SM Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.27. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.61 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SM. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen upgraded SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

SM opened at $35.02 on Friday. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 5.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,037,000 after buying an additional 1,307,941 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,395,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,035.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 978,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,812,000 after acquiring an additional 892,314 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 32.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,565,000 after buying an additional 847,599 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 1,700.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 792,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,915,000 after buying an additional 748,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

