Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $96.03 on Friday. Ashland Global has a one year low of $81.93 and a one year high of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.47 and its 200 day moving average is $95.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ashland Global by 16.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Ashland Global by 0.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

