Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Issued By DA Davidson

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.40.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COST. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $521.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $231.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $530.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

