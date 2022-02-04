Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $7.37 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.26. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.94 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LPI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $67.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 3.94. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $379.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.71 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

