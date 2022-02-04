Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Increased by Piper Sandler

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amalgamated Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMAL. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.10.

Shares of AMAL opened at $16.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.48. Amalgamated Financial has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The stock has a market cap of $514.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $117,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $258,019.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,538 shares of company stock worth $382,604 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. 37.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

