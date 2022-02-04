Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Central Garden & Pet Reduced by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) – KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Shares of CENTA opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

