Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for CGI Inc. Decreased by Raymond James (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for CGI in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GIB. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$132.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CGI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $86.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.92. CGI has a 52-week low of $74.58 and a 52-week high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after buying an additional 34,441 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,465,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of CGI by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

