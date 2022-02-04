Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Horace Mann Educators Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) – Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.32. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $44.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.11%. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 34.83%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 325,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, KEMPER Corp bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,573,000. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.