Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Boosted by Piper Sandler

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PCB Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

PCB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of PCB Bancorp stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average of $20.86. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $25.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 40.14%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.32%.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.09 per share, for a total transaction of $227,527.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 27,350 shares of company stock worth $608,974 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

