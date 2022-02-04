Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Spotify Technology S.A. Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Spotify Technology in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.18.

SPOT stock opened at $159.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $155.57 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.76 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.39 and its 200 day moving average is $235.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.1% during the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.